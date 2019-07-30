What we know about Unnao rape case so far: Accident FIR names Kuldeep Singh Sengar; survivor had written to CJI alleging threat

Two days after the Unnao rape survivor was critically injured in a road accident, a letter — dated 12 July 2019 — has surfaced in which the teenager wrote to the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi seeking "action against those who are making threats". According to reports, the rape survivor's kin alleged that they were being constantly threatened by the aides of accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

"People came to my house and threatened to take back the (rape) case, otherwise the whole family will be put in jail in fake cases (sic)," the letter states.

According to India Today's report, two instances of threatening behaviour were quoted by the family members in the letter addressed to the CJI. They have mentioned that Sengar's brother Manoj Singh and his accomplice Shashi Singh's husband and son had come to their home and threatened them with dire consequences if they don't withdraw their case against the MLA.

The rape case

In April 2018, the 18-year-old had attempted to commit suicide by self-immolation outside Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow alleging that Sengar had raped her in the June of 2017 (when she was 17) and threatened her when she lodged an FIR.

In response to the survivor's complaint, Senger had pleaded innocent, saying that it was a “planned incident” and that the survivor’s family was trying to “defame him”.

The teenager had also alleged then that the local police did not act on the FIR that she had filed three months ago and had wrongfully arrested her father, who reportedly died in police custody later. He was booked by the police under the Arms Act on 3 April, 2018, and put in jail after two days and while in prison, he was allegedly beaten up by the brother of the MLA, Atul Singh Sengar and his aides.

Following the father’s death, Atul Singh Sengar was arrested along with four associates of the MLA, by the Uttar Pradesh Crime Branch and a high-level inquiry was ordered into the incident.

The National Human Rights Commission subsequently issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government, the state’s police chief, the chief secretary and the director-general of police, asking for a detailed report of the case. They also requested that “the aggrieved family is not subjected to further harassment”. The state government ordered the police to hand over the case to the CBI and Sengar was eventually arrested on 12 April, 2018. CBI further submitted a status report on the case on 2 May, 2018.

In August 2018, a key witness in the case — Yunus Khan — died in his village and was buried without the CBI being informed. The local police reportedly said that the witness suffered from a liver ailment.

The road accident

On 28 July, an overspeeding truck hit the car in which the survivor was travelling with her lawyer and two aunts to Rae Bareli to meet her uncle, who is lodged in jail, police said. The survivor and the lawyer sustained grievous injuries while her aunts lost their lives in the accident. The survivor is critical as she has sustained multiple fractures and damage to her lungs and is on a ventilator at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre in Lucknow, according to television news reports.

The police confirmed that one gunner and two women constables, who have been assigned round-the-clock duty for the safety of the survivor and her family, were not present at the time of the accident. Police officials were able to retrieve the number from the blackened registration plate of the truck and inferred that it was from Fatehpur. The truck has been impounded and the driver arrested.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others in connection with the accident, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including murder and criminal intimidation.

The incident has caused national outrage with several politicians including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav, and Priyanka Chaturvedi condemning it and demanding a fair and just probe.

Action taken so far

Meanwhile, after the NCW's letter to the Uttar Pradesh Police to ensure a fair and speedy probe in the case, their team reached Lucknow to meet the survivor, her family, the DGP, IO, and SSP. As per a report by ANI, they met the mother of the survivor but couldn't meet the latter as doctors advised against it.

"The Commission is seriously concerned about the unfortunate incident. Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested to ensure absolutely free, fair and speedy investigation into the matter and take action deemed appropriate for the crime committed," the NCW said in its notice to UP DGP OP Singh on Monday. "The Commission also demands that the NCW be kept apprised at every stage of the investigation," read the notice.

Meanwhile, according to latest reports, police have said that the truck that rammed into the rape survivor's car is owned by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Nandu Pal's elder brother Devendra Pal.

In a statement, Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary (Home) said, “The government has decided to refer the investigation of case crime number 305/2019 u/s 302/307/506/120 B IPC PS Gurbuxganj Distt Raebareli to the CBI. A formal request has been sent to the Government of India in this regard.”

Accident FIR names Sengar

According to an NDTV report, a police complaint filed a day after the car accident notes that Sengar used to make calls from inside prison to threaten the family. A murder case was filed against the BJP leader and nine others after the Sunday's incident, alleging the lawmaker's hand in the accident.

In the First Information Report (FIR), the teen's uncle has alleged that when they went to the police to file a complaint in the rape case, they were told that Sengar is with the ruling party and thus, the police asked them to "compromise" due to fear of losing their jobs, the report says. The report also says that later, Sengar called them from the jail, asking them to change their statements in court if they didn't want to be killed. According to the FIR, threats from Sengar and his men increased after the Allahabad High Court rejected the request of a co-accused in the rape case for bail.