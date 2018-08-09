What I got from IKEA's Hyderabad store: Family approval, Pinterest-y pictures and demands for discount coupons

My mum did something yesterday that was as implausible as Salman Khan being appointed a brand ambassador for road safety/animal welfare. She posted a message on the family WhatsApp group, proudly proclaiming that her youngest was part of a media entourage that would be touring IKEA’s mammoth new store in Hyderabad a day before its official launch.

The manner in which she made the announcement, my ‘selection’ was possibly on par with acing the CAT, or getting married — neither of which, I am sad to say, I can list among my achievements at present. (I didn’t have the heart to tell her that every journalist worth his/her crumpled kurta would be a part of that tour.) But how that WhatsApp group exploded, once my mother had passed on the news! The usual ‘Good Morning!’, ‘Forward this message to 12 people for good luck’ messages were promptly discarded and all the attention was focused on the only non-engineer in the family. Journalism — hitherto considered the lowliest of careers — had suddenly become cool.

“Find out the price of a dining table with six chairs,” Uncle A texted. Cousin B wanted me to check if the prices of soft toys (‘They make for great birthday party return gifts, you know!’) were cheaper than what’s available online (they were!). Relatives C and D, who live abroad, typed out how nice it was that IKEA was finally opening a store in India. Over-the-top? Maybe to you, but not for those of us in Hyderabad who had for months, been flashed with IKEA’s yellow-and-blue motif on every street boulevard, traffic signal and full-page newspaper advertisement that deserved its name.

Even the delay in the store opening — the initial launch date was 19 July, which was subsequently postponed to 9 August — couldn’t undo the build-up. In fact, the delay might even have endeared the store further to the city’s denizens where in true Hyderabadi style, ‘abbich’ can mean anything from the next minute to the next year. And as the day grew near, oh how the hashtags trended, and how the chatter reached a crescendo, as we added one more star to a firmament that already boasts the Charminar, biryani, and Hitech city.

The store was to launch at 11 am, so the press representative asked me to get in an hour early if I wanted a (quieter) look around. Walking from the parking lot to the store entrance, my FitBit helpfully indicated that I was taking the highest number of steps I had over the past one month. ‘Great start!’ I thought, silently thanking the visionaries who built up the store over an area of 400,000 sq ft and 13 acres (and to think some people actually complain about the lack of open/recreational spaces!) enabling us citizens to take our morning/evening/afternoon walks.

The IKEA philosophy was reflected even in the streamlined, orderly way the entire launch was organised — this, in a city where media events involving celebrities frequently devolve into a hysterical jamboree. I took a moment to appreciate this even as my friends et family continued to ping with last-minute requests, and I navigated the store without inadvertently photobombing the many Instagrammers/bloggers who were taking pictures with a level of dedication and intensity that Roger Federer or Serena Williams might aspire to.

Spread across two levels, the store’s first floor is where the stock is displayed: think endless rows of Pinterest-worthy beds and dining table sets worthy of the Crawleys from Downton Abbey. Half of me rejoiced in these worthy offerings, but the other half hoped for an early lunch — all this walking was tiring!

Onwards to the cafeteria then, which, with 1,000 seats, is IKEA’s largest ever. The menu has been tweaked to suit local tastes — nothing new, as IKEA cafeterias in Japan serve crayfish, and shawarma in Dubai. So the two-dollar Swedish meatballs here are made of chicken (no pork/other meat, we don’t want to offend now, do we?) and there’s that invention known as vegetarian biryani which really should be called pulao. The biryani’s Rs 90 a plate (taxes included), samosas can be had for Rs 10 (take that, pricey multiplex food!) and the real winner — endless coffee refills for only Rs 35. If this doesn’t lure the masses to walk into the store to browse the BILLY bookcase, KLIPPAN sofa, LACK table and POäNG armchair, I don’t know what will. (Did I mention the play area for children — Småland — ensures you have some toddler-free time while you discover your inner IKEAn?)

I walked out of the store some hours later — several grams lighter perhaps thanks to all the walking (but had I regained it after that cafeteria luncheon?). My phone was now adequately filled with photos of several models of dining tables and enough return gift options for a three-year-old’s birthday party to soothe the most anxious parent’s mind. My newfound stature in the extended family circle too lasted a while — or at least until everyone discovered that even the most pressing queries would not make me divulge whether or not I had received that most coveted thing: an IKEA discount coupon.