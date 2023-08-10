What 4x4? Indian Army to get more 6x6 High Mobility Vehicles for moving heavy equipment along LAC with China

The Indian Army is in the midst of purchasing 650 high mobility vehicles (HMV) with a 6X6 configuration and material handling crane (MHC) capabilities.

These vehicles are designed to assist the Indian Army in moving heavy equipment and munitions over difficult terrain, such as the hilly areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Ladakh and Sikkim and the border with Pakistan.

This comes after the Indian Army bought high mobility 4×4 and 6×6 trucks from Ashok Leyland for towing howitzers and artillery guns for Rs 800 crore a few weeks ago.

According to a media report, the strategic value of these HMVs in enhancing the Indian Army’s ability to move heavy ammunition over varied terrains has been emphasised by officials.

By allowing material handling cranes, munitions may be loaded and unloaded more quickly and with less manual labour.

Due to their age and the lack of MHC in other trucks like Tatra and KrAZ, these features were previously only found in Scania ammunition carrier trucks used in conjunction with the Bofors Artillery System.

These 66 HMVs will be able to tow a minimum weight of 20 tonnes and manage payloads of at least 8,000 kg, according to a request for information (RFI) issued by the Indian Army.

The platform’s adaptability is also emphasised in the RFI, which could be modified for particular uses including troop transport and container flatbed transportation.

The vehicles must function under adverse weather conditions and be transportable by broad-gauge railway military bogeys as well as aircraft from the Indian Air Force, including the IL 76 and C 17.

The HMVs must not weigh more than 24,000 tonnes as well.

The MHC is required to have an outreach payload capacity that can hoist ammo pallets or large cargo weighing at least 700 kg at a 9-meter reach, according to the RFI.

Additionally, the vehicles must have modern turbocharged diesel engines and have a minimum service life of 15 years or 150,000 kilometres.