WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh to wrestlers: 'Will hang self if single allegation is proven... present evidence in court'

Amid ongoing protest by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charges, the BJP MP claimed that he will hang self if even a single allegation against him is proven.

“If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself. If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it to the Court and I am ready to accept any punishment,” Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said.

#WATCH | "If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself. If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it to the Court and I am ready to accept any punishment," says WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh pic.twitter.com/hfoB7FOhWc — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

On a drama-filled Tuesday, some of Indian wrestlers accompanied by hundreds of supporters gathered on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar, threatening to immerse their World and Olympic medals in the holy river, but refrained after being convinced by Khap and farmer leaders who sought five days to address their grievances.

Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat went to Har ki Pauri on Tuesday to protest the inaction against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief who has allegedly sexually harassed several women grapplers.

However, after spending an hour and 45 minutes, they returned after several khap and political leaders urged them not to take such an extreme step.

On May 28, the Delhi Police had detained the wrestlers and filed FIRs against them for violation of law and order.

(With inputs from agencies)

