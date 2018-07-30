You are here:
Western Railway completes Udhana-Jalgaon project, says 305-km-long track will boost growth in regions along stretch

India Press Trust of India Jul 30, 2018 18:21:49 IST

Mumbai: The Western Railway (WR) has completed the Udhana-Jalgaon double line project which was sanctioned in the Railway Budget of 2009.

The 305-km long project linking Udhana in Surat district of Gujarat to Jalgaon district in North Maharashtra, entailed a cost of Rs 2446.85 crore and will provide a fillip to growth in areas falling under this rail section, an official said. WR chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said traffic movement on the stretch, which has 44 stations, commenced on 22 July.

Representational image. Twitter@WesternRly

As many as 380 bridges, 31 foot over-bridges (FOBs), 66 high level platforms, 24 medium level platforms and seven rail level platforms were constructed as part of the project, said a statement issued by the WR's PR department.

Passenger amenities like shelters, toilets and waiting rooms, among others, have also been provided, it stated.

Underlining the benefits of the project, Bhakar said apart from increasing the capacity of ferrying passengers as well as goods, the double line will improve punctuality and streamline train operations.

"It will act as a catalyst for development of Nandurbar, Vyara, Dharangaon and other places on the section. Beside, it will provide link for North Maharashtra with the under-construction Dedicated Freight Corridor (Delhi-Mumbai)," he added.


