West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Sabina Park

India FirstCricket Staff Jul 12, 2018 20:16:27 IST

Windies fast bowler Kemar Roach will miss the second cricket Test against Bangladesh because of the hamstring he strained in the innings victory in Antigua.

File images of Windies' skipper Jason Holder (L) and Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan. AFP

Roach, who took five wickets in 12 balls, was ordered to rest, and Alzarri Joseph was brought into the 13-man squad on Tuesday.

Joseph's last Test was in August, but he only recently returned to playing after a six-month layoff because of a stress fracture.

On his international return for the President's XI against Bangladesh two weeks ago, he was the most successful bowler with 4-53 from 15 overs.

Joseph has played six Tests, taking 15 wickets.

The second Test starts on Thursday at Sabina Park.

With inputs from AP


Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 20:16 PM

