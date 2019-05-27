West Bengal WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2019 Declared LIVE Updates: Board to publish Class 12 results on website soon, 86% students pass exams

West Bengal board WBCHSE HS Class 12th Result 2019 Date and Time Latest Updates: The West Bengal board declared the Class 12 board exam results in a press conference on Monday, but the scores will be published on the official websites only at 11 am.
The pass percentage of the West Bengal Class 12 exam stands at 86.92 percent, NDTV reported, soon after the board announced the scores in a press conference on Monday.
The Class 12 board exam results have been announced by the board's president in a press conference. However, the results will be published on the official websites wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in at 11 am.
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is likely to declare the HS 2019 or Class 12 results today (27 May) at 10 am. The board confirmed the date in an official notification released on its website wbchse.nic.in. The results will also be available the board's official website wbresults.nic.in.
The West Bengal Class 12 exams were conducted from 26 February to 13 March. More than 8 lakh students had appeared for the exams this year. In 2018, WBCHSE had declared the results on 8 June.
Steps to check West Bengal HS Result 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website: wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: In the home page, click on the link saying “West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education”
Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details in the respective fields
Step 4: Click 'Submit'
Step 5: The West Bengal HS Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the results and take a printout for future reference
In 2018, the overall pass percentage of students who appeared for the West Bengal Class 12 exams was 82.43 percent.
The West Bengal government had established the WBCHSE in the year 1975. The head office of WBCHSE is located in Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata. It has four regional offices across West Bengal.
Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.
Updated Date: May 27, 2019 10:52:15 IST
Highlights
Sanjukta Bose secures second rank in West Bengal Class 12 exam
Sanjukta Bose, with a percentage of 99.2 percent, has secured the second rank in the West Bengal Class 12 exam. India Today reported that she is the highest scorer among female students.
Steps to check scores on official websites of the West Bengal board
Step 1: Visit the official website: wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: In the home page, click on the link saying “West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education”
Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details in the respective fields
Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button
Step 5: The West Bengal HS Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the results and take a printout for future reference
Shovan Mondal, Rajashree Barman secure top rank
After the West Bengal board declared the Class 12 exam results, reports said that Shovan Mondal and Rajashree Barman have emerged as the toppers of the Class 12 exam.
7.7 lakh students appeared for the exam
Reportedly, out of the 7, 90,000 students who had registered for the West Bengal Class 12 exam, 7,77,000 students appeared for it.
Students can check results on official and alternative websites here:
Pass percentage of 2019 Class 12 exam is 86%
The pass percentage of the West Bengal Class 12 exam stands at 86.92 percent, NDTV reported, soon after the board announced the scores in a press conference on Monday.
West Bengal Class 12 results declared in press conference
The Class 12 board exam results have been announced by the board's president in a press conference. However, the results will be published on the official websites wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in at 11 am.
West Bengal Class 12 results to be up on official website at 11 am
The West Bengal board will declare the Class 12 results at 11 am instead of 10 am, reports said. The board was initially supposed to declare the results at a press conference at 10 am.
List of alternative websites to check:
wbresults. nic.in
exametc.com
results.shiksha
westbengalonline.in
examresults.net
indiaresults.com
West Bengal board to release results shortly
The Class 12 results are expected to be declared by the West Bengal in just a few minutes from now. The board will declare the results in a press conference at 10 am, which will be presided over by the board's president, Dr Mahua Das.
Students can receive Class 12 results via SMS
The West Bengal board, which is expected to declare the Class 12 exam results in a press conference at 10 am, has also provided for students to access their results via SMS. To receive scores via SMS, send 'WB12 space
' to 54242, or 'WB12 space ' to 5676750.
Alternative ways for students to check West Bengal Class 12 results
Students awaiting their results can also resort to alternative websites and ways to check their Class 12 score after the West Bengal board releases the results on Monday. Since a few lakh students will be logging on to the official website, it may be slow or may crash.
So, students are advised to alternative websites such as examresults.net or indiaresults.com to check their scores.
Class 12 marksheets to be distributed by West Bengal board at 10.30 am
The West Bengal board, or WBCHSE is expected to provide the marksheets of the Class 12 board exam result, along with other documents, to the principals of the colleges at 10.30 am on Monday.
What can students do after West Bengal board declares Class 12 or HS results?
Class 12 students of the science stream who are planning to appear for engineering and medical entrance examinations can start preparing for exams such as JEE (Main and Advanced) and NEET after the results are declared. They are advised to take the free engineering mock tests and medical mock tests available on various platforms.
Over 8 lakh students await Class 12 results in West Bengal
The West Bengal HS exams were conducted from 26 February to 13 March, 2019. Every year, more than 7 lakh students appear for the WBCSHE board exams. This year, more than 8 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 exams. Those who fail to qualify the Class 12 exams can take the compartmental or supplementary exams that are likely to be scheduled for June.
Steps to check scores on official websites of the West Bengal board
Step 1: Visit the official website: wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: In the home page, click on the link saying “West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education”
Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details in the respective fields
Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button
Step 5: The West Bengal HS Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the results and take a printout for future reference
Websites to check West Bengal Class 12 board results
HS students can check their scores on the official websites of the WBCHSE — wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in.
West Bengal HS 2019 results expected today
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is expected to declare the HS 2019 results or Class 12 results today (on 27 May) at 10 am.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
10:52 (IST)
Sanjukta Bose secures second rank in West Bengal Class 12 exam
Sanjukta Bose, with a percentage of 99.2 percent, has secured the second rank in the West Bengal Class 12 exam. India Today reported that she is the highest scorer among female students.
10:41 (IST)
Steps to check scores on official websites of the West Bengal board
Step 1: Visit the official website: wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: In the home page, click on the link saying “West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education”
Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details in the respective fields
Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button
Step 5: The West Bengal HS Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the results and take a printout for future reference
10:38 (IST)
Shovan Mondal, Rajashree Barman secure top rank
After the West Bengal board declared the Class 12 exam results, reports said that Shovan Mondal and Rajashree Barman have emerged as the toppers of the Class 12 exam.
10:35 (IST)
7.7 lakh students appeared for the exam
Reportedly, out of the 7, 90,000 students who had registered for the West Bengal Class 12 exam, 7,77,000 students appeared for it.
10:24 (IST)
Students can check results on official and alternative websites here:
10:18 (IST)
Pass percentage of 2019 Class 12 exam is 86%
The pass percentage of the West Bengal Class 12 exam stands at 86.92 percent, NDTV reported, soon after the board announced the scores in a press conference on Monday.
10:13 (IST)
West Bengal Class 12 results declared in press conference
The Class 12 board exam results have been announced by the board's president in a press conference. However, the results will be published on the official websites wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in at 11 am.
10:08 (IST)
West Bengal Class 12 results to be up on official website at 11 am
The West Bengal board will declare the Class 12 results at 11 am instead of 10 am, reports said. The board was initially supposed to declare the results at a press conference at 10 am.
10:05 (IST)
List of alternative websites to check:
wbresults. nic.in
exametc.com
results.shiksha
westbengalonline.in
examresults.net
indiaresults.com
09:56 (IST)
West Bengal board to release results shortly
The Class 12 results are expected to be declared by the West Bengal in just a few minutes from now. The board will declare the results in a press conference at 10 am, which will be presided over by the board's president, Dr Mahua Das.
09:50 (IST)
Students can receive Class 12 results via SMS
The West Bengal board, which is expected to declare the Class 12 exam results in a press conference at 10 am, has also provided for students to access their results via SMS. To receive scores via SMS, send 'WB12 space <Roll number>' to 54242, or 'WB12 space <Roll number>' to 5676750.
09:48 (IST)
Alternative ways for students to check West Bengal Class 12 results
Students awaiting their results can also resort to alternative websites and ways to check their Class 12 score after the West Bengal board releases the results on Monday. Since a few lakh students will be logging on to the official website, it may be slow or may crash.
So, students are advised to alternative websites such as examresults.net or indiaresults.com to check their scores.
09:22 (IST)
Class 12 marksheets to be distributed by West Bengal board at 10.30 am
The West Bengal board, or WBCHSE is expected to provide the marksheets of the Class 12 board exam result, along with other documents, to the principals of the colleges at 10.30 am on Monday.
08:48 (IST)
What can students do after West Bengal board declares Class 12 or HS results?
Class 12 students of the science stream who are planning to appear for engineering and medical entrance examinations can start preparing for exams such as JEE (Main and Advanced) and NEET after the results are declared. They are advised to take the free engineering mock tests and medical mock tests available on various platforms.
08:47 (IST)
Over 8 lakh students await Class 12 results in West Bengal
The West Bengal HS exams were conducted from 26 February to 13 March, 2019. Every year, more than 7 lakh students appear for the WBCSHE board exams. This year, more than 8 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 exams. Those who fail to qualify the Class 12 exams can take the compartmental or supplementary exams that are likely to be scheduled for June.
08:47 (IST)
Steps to check scores on official websites of the West Bengal board
Step 1: Visit the official website: wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: In the home page, click on the link saying “West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education”
Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details in the respective fields
Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button
Step 5: The West Bengal HS Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the results and take a printout for future reference
08:46 (IST)
Websites to check West Bengal Class 12 board results
HS students can check their scores on the official websites of the WBCHSE — wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in.
08:45 (IST)
West Bengal HS 2019 results expected today
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is expected to declare the HS 2019 results or Class 12 results today (on 27 May) at 10 am.