West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 Date: West Bengal board to announce Class 10 results today on wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 Date | The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the results of the West Bengal Madhyamik Results 2019 or Class 10 results today (Tuesday, 21 May) at 9 am. The results however, will available for students to check on the official websites wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in only at 10 am.

The Class 10 examinations were conducted from 12 to 22 February, 2019 this year. Students can download and take printouts of their scorecard. However, candidates must get the original marksheets from their respective institutes. The board, in a notification, said that the marksheets will be distributed to the principals of schools from 10 am on 21 May.

Steps to check West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official page – wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Results' link

Step 3: Fill in the required details such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference

Apart from the official websites, students can also check scores at exametc.com, indiaresults.com, jagranjosh.com and results.shiksha. Results can also be obtained over SMS by pre-registering roll number and mobile number on exametc.com. Additionally, a Google mobile application called Madhyamik Results 2019 can also be checked for scores.

In 2018, the West Bengal Board 10th result was announced on 6 June. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 85.49 percent with the pass percentage of boys standing at 44 percent and girls at 56 percent. More than 11 lakh students had appeared for the tests last year.

Re-checking or re-evaluation facility is offered by the West Bengal Board. Students can apply for it in case she or he feels the need to. Any change in the final mark tally would be updated in the original mark sheet.

West Bengal board is the state educational board responsible for conducting the examinations of class 10th at the state level. WBBSE came into existence in the year 1951.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

