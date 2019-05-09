West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 Date: 10th results to be announced on 21 May on wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 Date and Time | The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will release the results of the Madhyamik 2019 or Class 10 exams on 21 May. Students can check their scores on the official websites wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in.

The Indian Express quoted the president of the board Kalyanmoy Ganguly as saying, "The board will declare the results at a press conference on 21 May at 9 am. Students can get the results through on the website wbbse.org at 10 am."

Ganguly also said that the marksheets will be distributed to the principals of schools from 11 am on 21 May.

This year, a total of 10.66 lakh students appeared for the Madhyamik exams, which were conducted between 12 and 22 February.

Steps to check West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Results' link

Step 3: Fill in the required details such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The results will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download the results and take a printout for future reference

In 2018, the West Bengal board Class 10 results were announced on 6 June. The overall pass percentage was 85.49 percent. More than 11 lakh students had appeared for the exams last year.

The board allows students to opt for re-checking or re-evaluation. Students can apply for it in case he or she feels the need to. Any change in the final marks will be updated in the original marksheet.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.