West Bengal: Trinamool Congress workers block highway, demand resignation of party leader

Jamalpur (West Bengal): The conflict bewteen the different factions within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is now taking place openly on the streets. Angry party workers and supporters held a road blockade demanding the removal of Trinamool Congress (TMC) block president in the Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal.

Chakdighi intersection of Memari Tarkeshwar Road at Jamalpur in Purba Bardhaman was blocked by agitating Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and supporters on Saturday evening. Mehmood Khan has been re-nominated as Jamalpur Block Trinamool Congress (TMC) President on the instructions of the top leadership of the party. This has caused discontent in Jamalpur.

The aggrieved local leaders and workers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are refusing to accept Mehmood Khan as the block president. Their demand is to change the block president immediately. A group of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and supporters held the blockade at Memari Tarakeswar Road in the evening to demand this.

“One person has not got one post here. Mehmood Khan is the president of Jamalpur Panchayat Samiti and block Trinamool Congress (TMC) president. We don’t accept it. The top leadership of the party must listen to our demands. If not, we will sit on dharna,” Chakdighi Panchayat chief Gaur Sundar Mondal told the media.

“He is an incompetent president. He became the block president through blackmail. After the assembly elections we expected this president to be replaced before the panchayat polls. But the party didn’t listen to our demands. Every district has a president of good image. But we did not get such a president here,” he added.

However, Mehmood Khan is yet to speak to the media on this issue.

