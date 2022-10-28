West Bengal: Trinamool Congress leader beats up councilor inside party office

Halishahar (West Bengal): Yet another factional feud has taken place within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the runup to the West Bengal panchayat elections. The latest incident took place at Halishahar in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) councilor of the Tentultala area in Halishahar was allegedly beaten up by a local TMC leader inside the party office late on Thursday evening.

The affected Trinamool Congress (TMC) councilor has also alegedly received death threats. Hearing the news, TMC MP Arjun Singh rushed to the spot. Former Bijpur MLA Subhranshu Roy of the TMC also went to the spot. A complaint has been lodged at Halishahar police station.

According to reports, Mritunjay Das alias Shiva, the councilor of Ward No. 4, was sitting in front of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office in the Tentultala area of Halishahar. Allegedly, local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Debashis Pal alias Laltu suddenly attacked him.

“There was disagreement on some issues. But such an attack cannot be forgiven in any way,” the affected Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor told the media.

“The incident happened at around 9 pm yesterday night. I was sitting in the party office just like every other day.

He got out of the car and started hitting me. Laltu lives in ward number four. He used to work as a property dealer. When CPM was in power, he was with the CPM. Now he is with the Trinamool Congress (TMC),” he added.

“When I fight elections, then also he creates trouble. I don’t know why he is doing this to me. He has threatened to kill me. My family is also scared. I don’t even know the reason for his anger.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.