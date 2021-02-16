West Bengal Police SI admit card 2019 released at wbpolice.gov.in; interview round to begin on 22 February

Candidates will be able to download the hall ticket only seven days before the commencement of personality test

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit cards for the sub inspector (SI) Personality Test/Interview on its official site. Candidates set to appear in the recruitment test are advised to download their hall tickets by visiting wbpolice.gov.in.

The interview or the personality test is being conducted by the WB police recruitment board after the declaration of the written exam. The board had announced the results of the SI recruitment examination on 6 February.

Candidates who managed to qualify the written examination will now be called for the interview. The interview round is going to begin on 22 February and will continue till 27 February.

Follow these steps to download the WBPRB Admit Card for Personality Test/Interview:

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the tab that reads, ‘Recruitment’ on the homepage

Step 3: Now click on the link that says: ‘Recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector(UB) and Sub-Inspector(AB) in West Bengal Police , 2019’

Step 4: Select the option ‘Download e-Call Letters’.

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 6: Enter your login credentials (Application number and date of birth) in the given space

Step 7: Once you have successfully logged in, your WBPRB SI Interview admit card 2019 will appear on the screen

Step 8: View the hall ticket, download the document and take a print out for future use.

Here is the direct link to download the WBPRB SI Interview admit card 2019

As per the rules stated by the recruitment board, candidates will be able to download the hall ticket only seven days before the commencement of personality test. This can also be done after filling up the COVID-19 declaration form. It is a necessary precautionary step taken to prevent the spread of the disease.