West Bengal panchayat polls: BJP's newly formed 4-member fact finding team to visit violence-hit areas

The BJP has formed a four-member fact finding team which will be visiting areas hit by violence during the West Bengal Panchayat Elections. The team will submit a report to BJP president JP Nadda.

Ravi Shankar Prasad will lead the team. At least 19 people across party lines have been killed in the local body elections in the state.

The committee’s other members are former Mumbai police commissioner Satyapal Singh, Rajdeep Roy and party vice-president Rekha Verma.

The delegation will reach the state on Tuesday and has been asked to submit its report at the earliest, PTI reported citing official sources.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of using violence as its “guarantee” to stay in power.

Repolling was held in nearly 700 booths across 19 districts on 10 July. The State Election Commission ordered repolling over allegations of tampering with ballot boxes and violence.