West Bengal Madhyamik result 2018: WBBSE to announce Class 10th Result tomorrow; check at wbresults.nic.in

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the West Bengal Madhyamik (Class 10th board) result 2018 tomorrow on its official website wbresults.nic.in. The result is expected to be released at 9 am and marks sheets will be available for students at the respective schools from 10 am onwards.

This year the West Bengal Madhyamik exam was conducted from 12 March to 21 March 2018 and more than 11 lakh students appeared for the Class 10th board exam.

Here is how to check your West Bengal Class 10th result 2018:

- Go to the official results website: www.wbresults.nic.in.

- Click on the result link.

- Enter the required details.

- Click on Submit and view your result.

In 2018, for the second year in a row, more girls appeared for the Class 10th board examination than boys. The Hindustan Times reported that the number of girls who appeared for the 10th board examination was 6,21,366 which is 56% of the total students who took the examination while the number of boys who have appeared for the examination was 4,81,555.

In 2017, West Bengal Madhyamik results were announced on 27 May. The pass percentage of students in West Bengal Madhyamik exam in 2017 was 85.05%.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.