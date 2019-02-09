West Bengal lady constable recruitment exam 2018 results declared, candidates can check on wbprb.applythrunet.co.in

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has declared the final results for the 2018 woman constable recruitment examination on its official website wbprb.applythrunet.co.in. Candidates can access their results on the website by entering their application number and date of birth at the login page.

The list of selected candidates will also be put up on the notice board of the West Bengal Police recruitment board office at Salt Lake in Kolkata, The Times of India reported.

How to check final results for the 2018 WBPRB women constable examination:

— Visit the official website wbprb.applythrunet.co.in.

— Click on the link that says "Click here to view your final result for the post of lady constables in West Bengal police, 2018".

— Enter your application and date of birth in the designated fields, and click on "Submit".

— The result will then be made available for viewing.

Meanwhile, the WBPRB is accepting applications from candidates looking to fill up 8,419 vacancies for the male constable post in the West Bengal police, NDTV reported.

The application process for Male Constable recruitment will conclude on 5 March, 2019.

Candidates will be selected using a five-step process. The WBPRB will conduct a preliminary written exam first, followed by a Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Those who qualify in the PMT will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which consists of a 1600-metre run within 6 minutes 30 seconds.

