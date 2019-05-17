Co-presented by

West Bengal HS Result 2019 date confirmed: WBCHSE to announce Class 12 result on 27 May at 10 am on wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in

India FP Staff May 17, 2019 16:27:16 IST

West Bengal HS Result 2019 date | The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the West Bengal HS Results 2019 or Class 12 results on 27 May, 2019 at 10 am. The confirmed the date in an official notification released on the board's website wbchse.nic.in. The result link will be made available on the board website as well as on the official results website wbresults.nic.in, once the result is declared.

WBCHSE confirmed the date for Class 12 board results

The West Bengal HS exams were conducted from 26 February to 13 March, 2019. More than 8 lakh students had appeared for the exams this year.

In 2018, the Board had declared the results on 8 June, 2018.

Representational image. Wikimedia Commons

 

Steps to check West Bengal HS Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: In the home page, click on the link saying “West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education”

Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration number  and other required details in the respective fields

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button

Step 5: The West Bengal HS Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

In 2018, the overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the West Bengal HS exam was 82.43 percent.

The West Bengal government had established the WBCHSE in the year 1975. The head office of WBCHSE is located in Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata. It has four regional offices across West Bengal.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

Updated Date: May 17, 2019 16:27:16 IST


