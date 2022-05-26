West Bengal govt to move bill to make CM chancellor of state universities, replacing governor
The bill will need the governor's consent to become a law. The decision comes after a row erupted between governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and CM Mamata Banerjee over the appointment of vice-chancellors
The West Bengal government will be introducing a bill in the Assembly to make the chief minister the chancellor of the state-run universities in place of the governor, state education minister Bratya Basu said on Thursday.
He said that the state cabinet has given its nod to the proposal.
"Today, the state cabinet gave its consent to the proposal to make the chief minister the chancellor of all state-run universities in place of the governor. This proposal will soon be introduced as a bill in the assembly," Basu said.
The governor is at present the chancellor of the state-run universities.
Interestingly, the bill will need the governor's consent to become a law.
Decision amid row over appointment of vice-chancellors
The decision comes after a row erupted between governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and CM Mamata Banerjee over the appointment of vice-chancellors to state-run universities.
on 30 December 2021, Dhankhar said that appointments were made without his consent and that they don't have any legal sanction.
With inputs from agencies
