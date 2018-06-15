West Bengal governor takes temporary charge of Tripura after Tathagata Roy goes on leave

Agartala: West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi was on Friday sworn in as the Governor of Tripura as additional charge till incumbent Governor Tathagata Roy remains on leave.

A Raj Bhavan official said President Ram Nath Kovind on 6 June gave additional charge to Tripathi as Roy would go to the US for a month to meet his daughter and son-in-law there.

Tripura High Court Chief Justice Ajay Rastogi administered the oath of office to Tripathi at a simple ceremony in the newly built Raj Bhavan in Agartala.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, his cabinet colleagues and senior civil and security officials were present at the function.