West Bengal governor takes temporary charge of Tripura after Tathagata Roy goes on leave

Agartala: West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi was on Friday sworn in as the Governor of Tripura as additional charge till incumbent Governor Tathagata Roy remains on leave.
A Raj Bhavan official said President Ram Nath Kovind on 6 June gave additional charge to Tripathi as Roy would go to the US for a month to meet his daughter and son-in-law there.
Tripura High Court Chief Justice Ajay Rastogi administered the oath of office to Tripathi at a simple ceremony in the newly built Raj Bhavan in Agartala.
Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, his cabinet colleagues and senior civil and security officials were present at the function.
Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 20:57 PM