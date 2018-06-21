West Bengal: Four persons killed, two others injured in road accident in Malda district

Malda: Four persons were killed and two others injured when a truck successively hit two two-wheelers, a pedestrian and a tea stall near Gita More under Mothabari police station in Malda district, police said on Thursday.

A woman and her son riding a motor cycle were killed when the truck rammed into it before hitting a cyclist and a pedestrian on Wednesday night, they said. All four were killed on the spot.

Finally, it hit a tea stall where two persons were injured. They were admitted to the Malda medical college.

The driver and his helper fled.