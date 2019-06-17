West Bengal doctors' strike LIVE updates: PIL in Supreme Court demands protection for medicos, court to hear case tomorrow

West Bengal doctors' strike LATEST UPDATES: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a PIL tomorrow (Tuesday) on the ongoing doctors' strike across the country. The plea, filed by one Ashok Srivastata, seeks legal protection for doctors against assaults, like the one faced by junior doctors at NRS hospital in Kolkata, which triggered the strike.
The contention between the protesting doctors in West Bengal and Mamata Banerjee is now on the presence of media at the planned meeting. Medicos want the meeting to be held in the presence of media, but the chief minister is "not comfortable" with it.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) will hold a nationwide protest on Monday against the beating of doctors in West Bengal, said Dr Ranjan Sharma, president of the doctors' national body, on Sunday.
Dr Sharma said that they would also stress for the enactment of protection law for the doctors and amendment in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
"We need amendments in IPC and CrPC so that anybody who indulges in acts of violence against hospitals and doctors is taken to task as per the laws," said Dr Sharma while talking to ANI.
Terming the strike of doctors in West Bengal as the failure of the system, Sharma said: "All that was asked was a visit to the victim by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Is it too much? And if you did not meet, then why to insult them?"
Sharma said that there is a need for CCTV cameras and guards, who are actually concerned about the security of doctors.
"At NRS Hospital in Kolkata, there were cops on duty inside the emergency complex. Still, they did not act. Sensitising them and making them aware of the need of security of doctors is essential," he said.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has given the 17 June strike call to withdrawal non-essential health services across the country. IMA members will also stage a dharna at its headquarters in Delhi.
Doctors at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, RML Hospital as well as Delhi government facilities such as GTB Hospital, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital will not function on Monday.
The apex medical body, IMA, said all outpatient departments (OPDs), routine operation theatre services and ward visits will be withdrawn for 24 hours from 6 am on Monday to 6 am Tuesday.
Emergency and casualty services will continue to function, it said.
In a late night statement, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said it will not participate in the nationwide strike called by the IMA, but will take out a protest march from 8 am to 9 am Monday.
"Keeping patient care in the centre, AIIMS Resident Doctors Association (RDA) has decided not to go on strike, but will take out a protest march from 8 am to 9 am on Monday," it said.
The premier medical institute also asked its faculty members, researchers, students and para medical staff to join the protest march.
With inputs from agencies
Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.
Updated Date: Jun 17, 2019 11:26:23 IST
Highlights
What does the PIL in Supreme Court seeking?
'State govts must ensure protection of doctors'
The PIL filed in the Supreme Court, to be heard tomorrow, demands safety of doctors across the country by obligating state governments to ensure their well-being in the line of duty. The plea says states should ensure that doctors, especially at government hospitals, don't have to face the anger of families if patients die due to medical reasons. It emphasises that doctors are working only for the public, which is why state governments must ensure their protection.
Supreme Court to hear PIL on doctors' strike tomorrow
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a Public Interest Litigation tomorrow (Tuesday) on the ongoing doctors' strike across the country. The plea, filed by advocate Alok Srivastava, seeks legal protection for doctors against assaults, like the one faced by junior doctors at NRS hospital in Kolkata, which triggered the strike.
Law protecting doctors from violence
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had, on Saturday, asked states to consider enacting specific legislation to protect doctors and medical professionals from any form of violence. The IMA has demanded a comprehensive Central law in dealing with violence on doctors and healthcare staff.
Why are doctors on strike?
Junior doctors across West Bengal are observing a strike in protest against an assault on two of their colleagues at NRS hospital in Kolkata allegedly by the family members of a patient who died last Monday. Doctors across the country, including ones from AIIMS in Delhi as well as the Indian Medical Association, are also protesting in solidarity with their fraternity in Bengal against the treatment meted out to them.
Mamata 'not comfortable' with media presence at meeting with doctors
On Sunday, the protesting doctors in West Bengal left it to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to decide the venue of their meeting on Monday. However, the contention between the two sides is now on the presence of media at the meeting. Medicos want the meeting to be held in the presence of media and recorded, whereas the chief minister is "not comfortable" with media presence.
Read more on developments on the doctors' strike here
West Bengal doctors' protest enters Day 7
Services continued to remain affected for the seventh day on Monday at emergency wards, outdoor facilities and pathological units of many state-run hospitals and private medical facilities in West Bengal, leaving several patients in the lurch.
Junior doctors across the state are observing a strike in protest against an assault on two of their colleagues at NRS hospital in Kolkata allegedly by the family members of a patient who died last Monday.
IMA strike to affect OPDs, OTs; emergency services to function normally
The IMA strike withdrawing non-essential health services across the country will affect all outpatient departments (OPDs), routine operation theatre services and ward visits for 24 hours from 6 am on Monday to 6 am Tuesday. Emergency and casualty services will continue to function.
IMA to stage nationwide protest today
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) will hold a nationwide protest on Monday against the beating of doctors in West Bengal, said Dr Ranjan Sharma, president of the doctors' national body, on Sunday. He added that they will also stress for the enactment of a protection law for doctors and amendments to the Indian Penal Code and Code of Criminal Procedure.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
11:26 (IST)
What does the PIL in Supreme Court seeking?
11:23 (IST)
In Assam, doctors join protest at Guwahati Medical College
11:22 (IST)
Doctors in Varanasi join countrywide strike
The doctors' strike called by the IMA is being observed across the country, even at Sir Sunderlal Hospital in Banaras Hindu University .
11:12 (IST)
'State govts must ensure protection of doctors'
The PIL filed in the Supreme Court, to be heard tomorrow, demands safety of doctors across the country by obligating state governments to ensure their well-being in the line of duty. The plea says states should ensure that doctors, especially at government hospitals, don't have to face the anger of families if patients die due to medical reasons. It emphasises that doctors are working only for the public, which is why state governments must ensure their protection.
10:58 (IST)
Supreme Court to hear PIL on doctors' strike tomorrow
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a Public Interest Litigation tomorrow (Tuesday) on the ongoing doctors' strike across the country. The plea, filed by advocate Alok Srivastava, seeks legal protection for doctors against assaults, like the one faced by junior doctors at NRS hospital in Kolkata, which triggered the strike.
10:56 (IST)
OPDs open till noon at AIIMS, Delhi
An assistant professor at AIIMS, Delhi, said outpatient departments at the hospital will function normally till noon. Dr Vijay Gurjar said, "OPDs will be open at AIIMS till 12 pm. Only a symbolic protest will be staged after that. AIIMS is running as per its normal timings. All doctors of AIIMS are working."
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari/101 Reporters
10:51 (IST)
10:41 (IST)
Law protecting doctors from violence
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had, on Saturday, asked states to consider enacting specific legislation to protect doctors and medical professionals from any form of violence. The IMA has demanded a comprehensive Central law in dealing with violence on doctors and healthcare staff.
10:40 (IST)
Why are doctors on strike?
Junior doctors across West Bengal are observing a strike in protest against an assault on two of their colleagues at NRS hospital in Kolkata allegedly by the family members of a patient who died last Monday. Doctors across the country, including ones from AIIMS in Delhi as well as the Indian Medical Association, are also protesting in solidarity with their fraternity in Bengal against the treatment meted out to them.
10:36 (IST)
Mamata 'not comfortable' with media presence at meeting with doctors
On Sunday, the protesting doctors in West Bengal left it to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to decide the venue of their meeting on Monday. However, the contention between the two sides is now on the presence of media at the meeting. Medicos want the meeting to be held in the presence of media and recorded, whereas the chief minister is "not comfortable" with media presence.
Read more on developments on the doctors' strike here
10:24 (IST)
West Bengal doctors' protest enters Day 7
Services continued to remain affected for the seventh day on Monday at emergency wards, outdoor facilities and pathological units of many state-run hospitals and private medical facilities in West Bengal, leaving several patients in the lurch.
Junior doctors across the state are observing a strike in protest against an assault on two of their colleagues at NRS hospital in Kolkata allegedly by the family members of a patient who died last Monday.
10:23 (IST)
IMA strike to affect OPDs, OTs; emergency services to function normally
The IMA strike withdrawing non-essential health services across the country will affect all outpatient departments (OPDs), routine operation theatre services and ward visits for 24 hours from 6 am on Monday to 6 am Tuesday. Emergency and casualty services will continue to function.
10:21 (IST)
IMA to stage nationwide protest today
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) will hold a nationwide protest on Monday against the beating of doctors in West Bengal, said Dr Ranjan Sharma, president of the doctors' national body, on Sunday. He added that they will also stress for the enactment of a protection law for doctors and amendments to the Indian Penal Code and Code of Criminal Procedure.