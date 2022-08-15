Mamata Banerjee joins tribal folk artistes for impromptu dance during I-Day celebrations in Kolkata - WATCH

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was see swaying to the rhythmic beats of drums as she shook a leg with tribal artistes at the Independence Day parade

Kolkata: As India celebrates its 75th anniversary of Independence Day on Monday, a video of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has gone viral where she can be seen dancing with folk artistes in Kolkata. The video has touched a chord with netizens.

Posted by news agency ANI, the clip has garnered over 40,000 views. At just one-minute in duration, the clip shows the West Bengal chief minister join the tribal folk dancers and sway to the rhythmic beats of the dhaak.

The TMC supremo is seen standing in the middle flanked by the tribal dancers on both sides in a rush of bright and eclectic colours as she moves her leg to the tunes of the folk song.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee joins the folk artists as they perform at the #IndependenceDay celebrations in Kolkata.#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/9bvyxFm4qz — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

A number of netizens took to the comments section to share their views on the video. "Simply, A Chief minister of the people, by the people and for the people," wrote one user, while the second commented, "This gotta be the best Thing I would say I have seen from Mamta didi in recent times.. just incredible.. wow.." A third person wrote, "Didi swinging her hands alone at the end was cute ngl."

Simply, A Chief minister of the people, by the people and for the people. — অম্বিকেশ (@i3JPRAiBZlTBYSb) August 15, 2022

This gotta be the best Thing I would say I have seen from Mamta didi in recent times.. just incredible.. wow.. — Harshit (@ChoroMarwari) August 15, 2022

Didi swinging her hands alone at the end was cute ngl — M@n!$h@ ‍♀️ (@khemka_mk) August 15, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the West Bengal CM took to social media to wish everyone on 75 years of independence, writing, "Today, we pay homage to the supreme sacrifices of our forefathers that led to our country’s independence. We, the people of India, must preserve their sacred legacy and uphold the dignity of our democratic values and people’s rights."

In a separate post she added, "On the completion of 75 years of Independence, India must awaken to the real essence of Independence. We must stay true to the vision of our forefathers and keep the aspirations of our future generations at heart. My heartfelt greetings to all my fellow citizens. Jai Hind!"

This was the first time the public was physically allowed to witness the Independence Day event in two years, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

