West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier revealed that the Class 12 papers would take place in July while Class 10 exams would be conducted in August

The West Bengal government is expected to take a decision on Class 10 (Madhyamik) and Class 12 (High secondary) board examinations schedule today, 2 June. Revealing the same, sources told News18 that the West Bengal board will hold a meeting today at around 2 pm. Post the meeting, the board is likely to announce the revised schedule for the Class 10 and 12 exams.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier revealed that the Class 12 papers would take place in July while Class 10 exams would be conducted in August. However, students are still waiting for the final schedule.

On Tuesday, 1 June, another meeting was held which was attended by the Education Minister Bratya Basu, president of the Higher Education Board Mahua Das, and resident of the Board of Secondary Education Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay. During the meeting, they discussed various proposals and will announce the final decision today.

Speaking about the meeting scheduled to be held today, a senior official told Hindustan Times, "A decision would be taken on which subjects the exams be held, the dates and the duration of exams”.

On Tuesday, the Central government announced the cancellation of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board examinations due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis across the country. This decision was taken in a meeting in the presence of PM Narendra Modi. Soon after, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also cancelled its Class 12 exams. Now, the West Bengal board too is expected to take a decision keeping in mind the safety of students.