West Bengal board WBBSE to declare Class 10 results 2019 today; steps to check scores on Android app, via SMS and alternative websites

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019 | The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the results of the West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 exams today (21 May). Since a lot of students will be checking the official websites – wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in, chances are that these sites may be down or run slow. In that case, candidates can view their scores on alternative sites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com, exametc.com and results.shiksha.

How to check West Bengal Class 10th result 2019 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net website

Step 2: Click on West Bengal in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link which says "WBBSE Results Click Here". Click on the link.

Step 4: Fill in all the details to get your Gujarat Board SSC Examination 2019 result

Steps to check West Bengal Madhyamik (SSC) result on indiaresults.com:



Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on West Bengal in the list of the states or type the URL west-bengal.indiaresults.com on your browser and press Enter

Step 3: Look for the link which says "West Bengal Board of Secondary Education" with "Madhyamik Pariksha (SE) Exam Result 2019" written under it.

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your WBBSE Madhyamik result 2019

Results via SMS:

Results can also be obtained over SMS by pre-registering roll number and mobile number on exametc.com. Students can also send the message, <WB10><space><ROLL NUMBER>, and send it to 56263 to get their result on phone.

Results on Android app

Additionally, students who appeared for the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Class 10 Examination 2019 or WBBSE Madhyamik Examination 2019 can check their results on an Android application called Madhyamik Results 2019. The app is available for free download on Google Play Store.

The Class 10 examinations were conducted from 12 to 22 February this year.

Students can download and take printouts of their scorecard. However, they must get the original marksheets from their respective institutes.

Re-checking or re-evaluation facility is offered by the West Bengal Board. Students can apply for it in case she or he feels the need to. Any change in the final mark tally would be updated in the original mark sheet.

In 2018, the West Bengal board Class 10 results were announced on 6 June. The topper of 2018 West Bengal Madhyamik exam was Sanjivani Debnath of Suniti Academy in the north Bengal district of Cooch Behar.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 85.49 percent with the pass percentage of boys standing at 44 percent and girls at 56 percent. More than 11 lakh students had appeared for the tests last year.

The West Bengal board is the state educational board responsible for conducting the examinations of Class 10 at the state level. WBBSE came into existence in the year 1951. At present, there are 10,238 schools in West Bengal that are affiliated to WBBSE.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

