West Bengal: BJP's Amit Malviya claims ballot boxes altered by TMC in Malda
Amit Malviya said that TMC workers were caught red-handed, changing ballot boxes in several places, with the help of contractors and local administration, before they could reach the strong rooms
Amit Malviya, a leader in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said on Sunday that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) altered the “Ballot Box” in the Malda district of West Bengal.
“TMC’s change ‘Ballot Box’ operation caught in Malda,” Amit Malviya alleged in a tweet.
Amit Malviya said that TMC workers were caught red-handed, changing ballot boxes in several places, with the help of contractors and local administration, before they could reach the strong rooms.
“BJP MP Khagen Murmu, local MLA and Zilla Parishad (ZP) candidate caught them in the act in Gajol (Hazi Nakoo Md High School), Malda… Similar incidents were reported across Purba and Paschim Medinipur among others. SEC in collusion with Mamata Banerjee has reduced these elections to a farce,” Amit Malviya tweeted.
Moreover in another incident, three ballot boxes were found in a drain in Murshidabad where violence broke out after panchayat elections.
A local said, “The situation is not good after the elections, the general public is also not coming out due to fear. The general public is in panic. If anyone comes out, TMC threatens.”
Earlier in the day, BJP MP Khagen Murmu alleged ballot rigging in West Bengal Panchayat polls, and demanded re-polling, in Malda.
The West Bengal panchayat elections were marred by extensive violence, ballot paper theft, and rigging.
In a number of districts, including Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Malda, South 24 Parganas, North Dinajpur, and Nadia, there have been complaints of booth capture, ballot box damage, and assaults on presiding officers.
5.67 crore people cast their votes on Saturday at 7 am in West Bengal’s rural 73,887 seats, under heavy security, to determine the destiny of about 2.06 lakh candidates. Election results will be tallied on July 11.
