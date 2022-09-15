West Bengal: BJP slams TMC's Abhishek Banerjee over 'shoot in head' threat

Kolkata Police Assistant Commissioner Debjit Chattopadhyay was seriously injured. Abhishek Banerjee - the second-in-command in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) - visited him at the SSKM Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Howrah: The BJP has slammed Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee – the nephew of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee – over his remarks regarding police action during the saffron party’s ‘Nabanna Chalo’ campaign earlier this week.

Kolkata and the adjoining district of Howrah had turned into a vast battlefield as thousands of BJP workers and supporters fought a series of pitched battles with the police thoughout the day.

According to reports, dozens of BJP workers and police personnel were injured in the clashes. Kolkata Police Assistant Commissioner Debjit Chattopadhyay was seriously injured. Abhishek Banerjee – the second-in-command in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) – visited him at the SSKM Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

The TMC leader later expressed his anger at the BJP workers for destroying police vehicles.

“If a police car was on fire in front of me, I would have shot them (BJP workers) in the head,” Abhishek Banerjee told the media.

“Under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, the police have shown patience, sensitivity and restraint. I told Debjit Babu, I salute you, you have not done anything. If I were in your place, if the police car was on fire in front of me, I would have shot them in the head.”

The remarks quickly snowballed into a controversy with a host of BJP leader coming out in vocal protest.

“What is the relation of Abhishek Banerjee to the state government? Is he trying to be super CM?” BJP Mahila Morcha

leader Agnimitra Paul said.

Agnimitra visited injured BJP workers at Howrah district hospital on Thursday.

“Does Abhishek Banerjee want to become the Super Police Minister? Stop giving out filmy dialogues. Open fire at BJP workers if you have the courage,” the BJP leader told the media.

“I also want to make people angry in the market and rain bricks on cow thieves and coal thieves. But our party does not approve of that.”

The BJP’s All India Vice President Dilip Ghosh also criticized Abhishek Banerjee’s statement.

