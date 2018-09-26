

West Bengal Bandh Latest updates: BJP leader Roopa Ganguly reached Kolkata's Gariahat with party cadres and took out a march. She slammed the TMC government for stiffling dissent and "mercilessly killing people". Roopa also questioned police' claims that the two protesting students in Islampur did not die in police firing. She said that if the police's claims were true, why was the autopsy conducted in the dead of the night.

Police lathicharged BJP supporters in Neamatpur of Asansol who were blocking roads and burning tyres on GT road. Later, many BJP supporters were arrested by the police. The party's procession moved all across the Neamatpur Bazar area.

The West Bengal police has deployed a top cop at every major traffic point. The security has been tightened across state as the TMC government has warned of strict action against anyone trying to disrupt normal life.

The train services have taken a massive hit in several parts of West Bengal. Services came to a total standstill at all major stations in North 24 Parganas district meanwhile local train services in Kolkata were also hit.

BJP cadres and ABVP workers have descended on the streets trying to stop usual traffic from running. The bandh supporters also blocked railway lines disrupting the Sealdah South and Howrah main lines of the local train. In Krishnanagar-Shantipur section the bandh supporters obstructed railway track between Shantipur- Phulia as well as on the Sealdah Ranaghat section

The West Bengal unit of Bharatiya janata Party is holding a 12-hour-long bandh today in the state against the killings of two students in alleged police firing.

The Opposition BJP took out rallies in the city and the state on Tuesday in support the bandh it has called on Wednesday, while the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) brought out processions denouncing it.

The BJP has called a 12-hour shutdown on 26 September to protest the killing of two students in a clash with police at Islampur in North Dinajpur district on last Thursday.

"The people are fed up with this government. They will participate in this strike peacefully. But if the TMC and its goons try to foil the strike, there will be repercussions," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.

If the Opposition parties call a bandh, the state government goes all out to foil a strike, he said, and wondered if Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee forgot how many strikes her party had called in West Bengal since 1998, the year the TMC was formed. "The state government is trying to hush up the Islampur incident. But we won't stop until and unless justice is delivered," Ghosh said.

Both the BJP and the TMC took out rallies in various parts of the state in support and against the strike call respectively.

The TMC leaders alleged that the BJP sought to stop the developmental work in the state.

"The BJP is trying to foment trouble in the state. The state government will take all the steps to ensure that normal life is not disturbed. The police will take stern action if anyone tries to enforce the strike," TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said.

State-run buses will be on the road, he said urging commercial establishments and private educational institutes to function normally Wednesday.

The Opposition Congress and the CPM have opposed the killing of two youths in Islampur but did not support the strike call accusing both the TMC and the BJP of trying to create communal polarisation in the state over the incident.