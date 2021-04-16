India

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Phase 5: Full list of 45 constituencies set to vote tomorrow

Prominent names in the fifth phase include Siliguri Mayor and Left Front leader Ashok Bhattacharya, state ministers Gautam Deb and Bratya Basu and BJP's Samik Bhattacharya

FP Staff April 16, 2021 21:24:07 IST
Glimpses of poll preparations at Dispersal Centre at 87 Ranaghat Uttar Paschim Assembly Constituency of Nadia District. Twitter @CEOWestBengal

A total of 45 seats spread across north Bengal and the hilly areas of West Bengal will vote tomorrow (Saturday, 17 April) in phase five of the multi-phased election. The fifth phase will see over one crore voters deciding the fate of 342 candidates across 45 constituencies spread across five districts.

Prominent names in the fifth phase include Siliguri Mayor and Left Front leader Ashok Bhattacharya, state ministers Gautam Deb and Bratya Basu and BJP's Samik Bhattacharya.

Here is the full list of constituencies going to polls in tomorrow's election

Sr no Assembly Constituency Name District
1 Darjeeling Darjeeling
2 Kurseong Darjeeling
3 Matigara-Naxalbari Darjeeling
4 Siliguri Darjeeling
5 Phansidewa Darjeeling
6 Dhupguri Jalpaiguri
7 Maynaguri Jalpaiguri
8 Jalpaiguri Jalpaiguri
9 Rajganj Jalpaiguri
10 Dabgram-Phulbari Jalpaiguri
11 Mal Jalpaiguri
12 Nagrakata Jalpaiguri
13 Kalimpong Kalimpong
14 Santipur Nadia
15 Ranaghat Uttar Paschim Nadia
16 Krishnaganj Nadia
17 Ranaghat Uttar Purba Nadia
18 Ranaghat Dakshin Nadia
19 Chakdaha Nadia
20 Kalyani Nadia
21 Haringhata Nadia
22 Bidhannagar North 24 Parganas
23 Madhyamgram North 24 Parganas
24 Rajarhat Gopalpur North 24 Parganas
25 Rajarhat New Town North 24 Parganas
26 Baranagar North 24 Parganas
27 Kamarhati North 24 Parganas
28 Haroa North 24 Parganas
29 Minakhan North 24 Parganas
30 Barasat North 24 Parganas
31 Deganga North 24 Parganas
32 Sandeshkhali North 24 Parganas
33 Basirhat Dakshin North 24 Parganas
34 Basirhat Uttar North 24 Parganas
35 Hingalganj North 24 Parganas
36 Panihati North 24 Parganas
37 Dum Dum North 24 Parganas
38 Raina Purba Bardhaman
39 Jamalpur Purba Bardhaman
40 Manteswar Purba Bardhaman
41 Kalna Purba Bardhaman
42 Memari Purba Bardhaman
43 Bardhaman Uttar Purba Bardhaman
44 Khandaghosh Purba Bardhaman
45 Bardhaman Dakshin Purba Bardhaman

Elections to Bengal are being held in eight phases with the first, second, third and fourth phase of Assembly polls being held on 27 March, 1 April, 6 April and 10 April, repsectively.

Bengal has already voted for 135 seats in the last four phases. Polling in the previous in the first three phases saw sporadic incidents of violence with members of all political parties, including some TMC candidates, facing attacks by rival camps.

The fourth phase, however, saw a CISF firing near a polling station in Sitalkuchi constituency of Cooch Behar killing four voters, while another voter died in a firing by a mob. Attacks on candidates were also reported in the fourth phase of the election.

It's to be noted that while polling will be underway for 45 seats in the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election, campaigning will continue in the 114 constituencies in the state that are set to vote in three phases on 22 April, 26 April and 29 April. Counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

