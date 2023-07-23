West Bengal: After two tribal women stripped, beaten, paraded in Malda, case reaches NHRC

West Bengal Police is under fire for its alleged inaction and negligence after two tribal women were stripped naked, tortured, and beaten mercilessly by a mob of angry locals in the Pakuahat area of Bamangola Police Station in Malda.

Sangita Chakraborty, a Human Rights Defender, has written a letter to India’s National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), urging them to take “Suo moto cognizance” of the case and register a complaint against the Officer-in-Charge of Bamangola Police Station and some unidentified locals for outraging the modesty of women, sexual abuse, gang beating, and sexual molestation.

In her letter, Sangita Chakraborty requested the NHRC to form a delegation team to conduct a thorough and unbiased investigation into the matter.

She also called for stringent action against the individuals responsible for the gang beating and demanded accountability from the Bamangola Police Station for its negligence and inhumane treatment of the victims.

As per Chakraborty, the incident not only highlighted the horrifying abuse faced by the tribal women but also raised serious questions about the rule of law in West Bengal and the role of the police in protecting the citizens.

“Despite the police station being located within a mere 100 meters from the scene, the police allegedly remained inactive and did not intervene to protect the victims,” Chakraborty told Firstpost.

“Later on, police arrested the women, and without providing any medical care, the police made them sit naked inside the police station,” she alleged citing a clear violation of human rights law.

Moreover, in a bid to ensure an impartial inquiry, Chakraborty has urged the NHRC not to forward the case to the West Bengal Human Rights Commission, citing their alleged bias towards the State Government and its officials.

Over the situation, Chakraborty verbally attacked West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. She said: “Mamata Banerjee is so vocal in the Manipur case, why is she silent here in the case of these two poor tribal women? Mamata Banerjee has destroyed Bengal. There is no employment for anyone. There is only lawlessness.”

The incident, first reported by Firstpost occurred on 19th July 2023, and sparked outrage and demands for immediate action.

Primary reports and a viral video of the incident revealed that the two women were apprehended on suspicion of pickpocketing.

The angry mob surrounded them and subjected them to a vicious beating, tearing their sarees and stripping them naked in full public view.

The horror continues in West Bengal. Two Tribal women were stripped naked, tortured and beaten mercilessly, while police remained a mute spectator in Pakua Hat area of ​​Bamangola Police Station, Malda. The horrific incident took place on the morning of 19th July. The women… pic.twitter.com/tyve54vMmg — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 22, 2023

The victims tried desperately to protect themselves, but their pleas for help fell on deaf ears as none came forward to intervene.