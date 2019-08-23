West Bengal: 4 killed, 27 injured in stampede after wall of Loknath Temple collapses on pilgrims celebrating Janmashtami

At least four pilgrims were killed and dozens were left injured after a wall collapsed on Thursday night at a temple, where people had gathered to celebrate Janmashtami festival in Kachua area of 24 North Parganas district in West Bengal.

#NewsAlert – Four pilgrims killed and 27 injured in a stampede at Loknath temple at Kachua in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal last night. | @Sougata_Mukh with details. pic.twitter.com/EY9lvY4Rep — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 23, 2019

According to CNN-News18, the incident occurred when pilgrims had assembled in massive numbers on account of Janmashtami celebrations that were planned in the temple premises.

As per reports, the wall collapse at the temple also triggered a stampede as people started running for their safety.

In addition, heavy rainfall also contributed to the collapse of the boundary wall in the premises, as a result of which the pilgrims got trapped.

According to reports, over nine pilgrims have been admitted to Kolkata National Medical College and Hospital.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who paid a visit to the injured in the hospital, has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the dead. A compensation of Rs 1 lakh for those who have been critically injured in the incident, while people with minor injuries would be given Rs 50,000.

On the other hand, allegations of negligence have been raised against the local district administration for inadequate preparations and security arrangements for crowd control, The Indian Express Bangla reported.