We’re one of the world's leading voices in energy transition, says PM Modi at India Energy Week
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India is one of the world’s leading voices in energy transition and developing new resources of energy as he urged global investors to explore investment opportunities in the country’s energy sector.
In his inaugural address at the India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru, which is being attended by several ministers, corporate leaders and experts from different nations, PM Modi said that the Budget (for 2023-34) has provided ₹10 lakh crore for capital expenditure, which will give a boost to green hydrogen, solar power and road sectors.
“I ask you to explore all opportunities connected with India’s energy sector. India is the most opportune place for investment today,” he said referring to IMF growth projections for 2023 which states that India will remain the fastest-growing major economy.
The Prime Minister said that India is also taking lead in Green Hydrogen in the world and recalled several initiatives taken by the government to promote green energy and make India net zero by 2070.
He further said that crores of people have come out of poverty and entered the middle class due to government initiatives.
“In 2014, the length of gas pipeline in India was around 14,000 km and now it stands at over 22,000 km. Gas pipeline network in India will reach 35,000 km in next 4-5 years,” he added.
India Energy Week which will be on from 6-8 February, aims to showcase India’s rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse.
The event is expected to bring together leaders from the traditional and non-traditional energy industry, governments, and academia to discuss the challenges and opportunities that a responsible energy transition presents, an official release said earlier.
It will see the presence of more than 30 ministers from across the world over three days, the release said, adding that over 30,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors and 500 speakers will gather to discuss the challenges and opportunities of India’s energy future.
As part of the programme, PM Modi will participate in a roundtable interaction with global oil and gas CEOs. He will also launch multiple initiatives in the field of green energy.
In line with the ethanol blending roadmap, the Prime Minister will launch E20 fuel at 84 retail outlets of oil marketing companies in 11 states/ union territories.
E20 is a blend of 20 per cent ethanol with petrol, the release said, adding the government aims to achieve a complete 20 per cent blending of ethanol by 2025, and oil marketing companies are setting up 2G-3G ethanol plants that will facilitate the progress.
PM Modi is also scheduled to flag off the ‘Green Mobility Rally’, a rally which will witness participation of vehicles running on green energy sources, and it is expected to help create public awareness for green fuels.
The Prime Minister will also be launching the uniforms under ‘Unbottled’ initiative of Indian Oil. With a vision to phase out single-use plastic, Indian Oil has adopted uniforms for retail customer attendants and LPG delivery personnel made from recycled polyester (rPET) and cotton.
He will also dedicate the twin-cooktop model of Indian Oil’s indoor solar cooking system and flag off its commercial roll-out.
With inputs from agencies
