New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India is one of the world’s leading voices in energy transition and developing new resources of energy as he urged global investors to explore investment opportunities in the country’s energy sector.

In his inaugural address at the India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru, which is being attended by several ministers, corporate leaders and experts from different nations, PM Modi said that the Budget (for 2023-34) has provided ₹10 lakh crore for capital expenditure, which will give a boost to green hydrogen, solar power and road sectors.

“I ask you to explore all opportunities connected with India’s energy sector. India is the most opportune place for investment today,” he said referring to IMF growth projections for 2023 which states that India will remain the fastest-growing major economy.

The Prime Minister said that India is also taking lead in Green Hydrogen in the world and recalled several initiatives taken by the government to promote green energy and make India net zero by 2070.