'Weather Woman of India' Anna Mani receives Google Doodle tribute

Google has dedicated a special doodle to Indian physicist and meteorologist Anna Mani to mark her 104th birth anniversary. She played a crucial role in the field of meteorological instrumentation. Anna Mani took birth in a Syrian Christian family in Kerala on 23 August 1918. She made many valuable contributions in the field of Physics and Meteorology. It became possible for India to make accurate weather forecasts because of her research. Her research also laid the groundwork for the country to harness renewable energy. Anna Mani is remembered as the “Weather Woman of India”.

Anna Mani also worked under the physicist and professor C V Raman, and researched the optical properties of ruby and diamond. She completed her B.Sc Honors in physics and chemistry from P Pachaiyappas College in Chennai in 1939, and she published five research papers.

She went to Imperial College, London in 1945 to pursue graduate studies in Physics. Anna Mani joined India Meteorological Department in Pune after returning from London in 1948. She was responsible for arranging meteorological instruments there.

Anna Mani later became Deputy Director General of the India Meteorological Department, and held some important positions in the United Nations World Meteorological Organization. She won INSA KR Ramanathan Medal in 1987 for her remarkable contributions to science.

Anna Mani was appointed as a Trustee of the Raman Research Institute in Bangalore post her retirement. She also established a company that manufactured solar and wind energy devices.

Anna Mani was always inspired by the Nationalist Movement and Mahatma Gandhi. She was so inspired that she later only started wearing khadi clothes. Her life story was inspiring even before she entered her higher education. She read almost all Malayalam books in the public library when she was just 8-year-old, and she read all the English books by the time she reached the age of 12. Her thoughts and motives about her career were greatly influenced by her book-reading routine.

Anna Mani was an early advocate of alternative sources of energy. Throughout the 1950s, she set up a network of solar radiation monitoring stations, and issued several papers on sustainable energy measurement.

