Weather warnings at your fingertips: Mumbai introduces SMS alerts for monsoon season

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that during the monsoon season, citizens in Mumbai will receive weather updates on their mobile phones via SMS alerts.

The District Disaster Management Department has established a control room to provide timely alerts and real-time weather information. The BMC has emphasized that SMS alerts will be sent to citizens during emergencies.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal chaired a meeting with various agencies to discuss disaster management and monsoon preparedness. Attendees included officials from BEST, MMRDA, MSRDC, PWD, Mumbai Metro, Railways, NDRF, IMD, MHADA, and other agencies, reported PTI.

Chahal directed all departments and agencies to expedite coordination to mitigate the possible challenges during the monsoon, the release said.

For the smooth operation of suburban trains, which are used by more than 70 lakh people daily, Chahal directed the BMC’s garden department to complete the trimming of trees in the railway premises by May-end.

De-watering pumps will be installed at 480 locations in Mumbai where waterlogging may occur during heavy rainfall and these pumps will also have CCTV camera surveillance.

After 15 May, no permission will be given for the digging of roads in Mumbai except for emergencies, the civic body said.

The BMC has reserved 3,000 beds to accommodate patients with monsoon-related diseases, it said, adding each ward will now have arrangements for five schools in case of emergencies like heavy rainfall to provide shelter to citizens.

Chahal said the occupants of dangerous buildings should be served notices to vacate, and alternative arrangements for their accommodation should be made.

As per the orders of the High Court, the water supply of such dangerous buildings should be discontinued.

“In accordance with this, Municipal Commissioner Chahal instructed to coordinate properly at the district collectorate level and to take necessary measures. He also asked to formulate the policy for the construction of protective walls,” the civic body said, reported PTI. The BMC was informed that the NDRF has formed three teams for monsoon-related emergencies in Mumbai. Additionally, an extra team will be stationed in the eastern suburbs.

The Indian Navy has also expressed readiness with teams and divers for emergency responses. The Mumbai Fire Brigade was instructed to remain vigilant for any emergencies.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.