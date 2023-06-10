Weather Update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala, Karnataka; Drizzles In Delhi and Mumbai

The ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm Biparjoy is expected to intensify further in the next 24 hours and move north-northeastwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

According to reports, a low-pressure area has formed over the northeast Bay of Bengal, due to which light to heavy rainfall is expected in several parts of east, northeast and south India.

#WATCH | Gujarat: High waves are seen at Tithal beach of Valsad ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy. Tithal Beach was closed for tourists as a precautionary measure by the Valsad administration following the cyclone Biparjoy warning (9/06) pic.twitter.com/TSvQfaiezv — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023

Some drizzle is expected in the national capital on Saturday, however, Delhiiites and not expected to get any respite from soaring temperatures as mercury is expected to cross 40 degrees Celsius, IMD stated.

In the national capital, The temperature will hover around 40 degrees Celsius for the next two-three days, while the availability of moisture and high temperatures may, however, lead to the development of convective clouds and may cause drizzle.

Meanwhile, several parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar are also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next two days.

Due to cyclonic circumstances, the weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into the seas off the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep, as heavy rainfall is expected in the region for the next two to four days.

(With inputs from agencies)

