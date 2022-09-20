Weather Update: Heavy rain warning issued for these states today

Weather Update: This year’s Monsoon is now in its last stage but many parts of the country have been experiencing continuous rain for the last few days. Now, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for several states for Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for many states today. There is a possibility of rain in many areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh today.

According to the IMD, a cyclone had started forming over over north and central Bay of Bengal on Saturday and under its influence, a low pressure area will form over the northwest part of the sea till Tuesday.

Due to the formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, many areas of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand are likely to experience heavy rain for the next two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised fishermen not to venture into the deep sea areas due to the possibility of heavy rains.

Along with this, rain is also forecast in Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya. There is also a possibility of very heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh on September 22-23.

The IMD has forecast rain in many areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Maharashtra. On the other hand, there is a possibility of rain at many places in Konkan, Goa and south Gujarat.

Due to rain in the Delhi-NCR region, the weather remains pleasant. The IMD has forecast light rain and generally cloudy sky in Delhi and its adjoining areas during the day. Delhi and NCR may witness light rain along with cloudy sky on September 21, 22 and 23.

The activity of the Monsoon which has caused heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh for the past days continues. During the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of rain again at many places in the eastern parts of the country.

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, light to moderate rain with one or two heavy showers may occur over Sikkim, parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Telangana and east Madhya Pradesh.

Light to moderate rain is possible over Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Light rain is possible over rest of Northeast India, Andhra Pradesh, central Maharashtra, Kerala, Lakshadweep, coastal Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and south Gujarat.

