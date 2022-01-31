Weather report: Why clear sky and sunny weather may not hold for long in north India

Due to fresh Western Disturbances, another spell of wet weather is expected in north India from the 2 February night to 4 February

The week starting 23 January saw rainfall over north and east India plains, and fresh snowfall at hills of north and northeast India, thanks to strong Western Disturbances in the region.

Many stations of northwest India recorded the wettest January ever. Ending 8.30 am on 28 January, pan-India rainfall was 39.4mm against the normal of 15.3mm. This was 158 percent more rainfall than normal.

Along with Western Disturbances, dust/sand from the Middle East travelled east and was impacted weather in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. This resulted in reduced visibility and poor air quality index, followed by fall in temperatures, leading to cold wave conditions in many parts of India.

After a rainy spell in the North and North East earlier this week, one saw dry conditions in the second half of the week. Cold day conditions have abated from most parts of northwest India as fog is not holding ground anymore. Clear sky and sunny weather is finally observed in northwest India after three weeks of foggy and rainy weather.

As per the IMD’s satellite images, clear weather is expected in most parts of India from 29 January. Mainly clear and dry weather is expected across India between 30 January and 2 February. Due to fresh Western Disturbances, another spell of wet weather is expected in north India from the 2 February night to 4 February. East and northeast India will be affected by Western Disturbances between 3 February and 5 February, leading to strong spells of rainfall. As for western, central and southern India, mainly dry and clear weather will continue.

North India

• Moderate to strong northwest winds across states during the first half of the week.

• Cold wave in a few parts northwest India on 30 January.

• Active Western Disturbance along with induced cyclonic circulation over Punjab during 2-5 February.

Cold northwest winds are expected to blow over both hills and plains of north India. Weather Conditions are expected to remain dry over the region during 30 January to 2 February. By the night of 2 February, active Western Disturbance will approach northwest India, and along with cyclonic circulation, this will change the wind direction. Moisture feeding Easterlies will lead to the formation of clouds over north-West India.

During the period of 2 February to 4 February, fresh moderate to heavy snowfall is expected in most mid and upper hills of Kashmir, Leh, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Tourists are advised to avoid travelling hills, especially Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 3-4 February as heavy snowfall accumulation in a shorter time period might affect road conditions and traffic movement in the region.

Hill Stations with Minimum Temperature on Saturday, 2 January:

J&K and Ladakh

• Stakna -17.1°c

• Diskit (Nubra) -16.2°c

• Leh -15.0°c

• Drass -14.4°c

• Kargil -13.2°c

• Base Camp -11.6°c

• Thoise (Nubra) -8.4°c

• Gulmarg -7.5°c

• Skardu -7.5°c

• Kokernag -3.3°c

• Qazi Gund -3.1°c

• Awantipur -3.0°c

• Konibal -3.0°c

• Pahalgam -2.8°c

• Kupwara -1.5°c

• Srinagar -1.0°c

• Banihal -0.6°c

Himachal Pradesh

• Keylong -11.3°c

• Kukumsheri -8.5°c

• Kalpa -5.2°c

• Reckong Peo -1.4°c

• Dharamshala 1.7°c (-5.1 dept)

Uttarakhand

• Gangotri UKG -5.1°c

• Harsil (Uttarkashi) -3.9°c

• Lohaghat (Champawat) -1.2°c

• Ranichawri (Tehri) -1.1°c

• Janki Chatti (Uttarkashi) -1.0°c

• Champawat -0.7°c

On Sunday (30 January) cold wave conditions continued in a few parts of Punjab, west Haryana and Rajasthan with the minimum temperature in the range of 1.0 to 4.0°c. Slight rise in day and night temperature will be observed from 31 January to 2 February and cold wave conditions are expected to abate from most parts of north India plains. A fresh active Western Disturbance is expected to affect plains of north India from the night of 2 February to 4 February.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh’s Terai regions. Areas of central Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR and other parts of Uttar Pradesh can expect light to moderate rains, thunderstorms and hail storms on 3 February.

Cold day conditions will make a comeback to the region on 3 February as maximum temperature might record below 16°C once again.

The combination of Western Disturbances and cyclonic circulation will ensure another week will end on a note of excessive rains and below normal temperatures in north India.

Expected Minimum and Maximum Temperature from 30 Jan to 5 Feb

• Punjab: 3.0 to 10.0°C, 14.0 to 21.0° C.

• Haryana: 4.0 to 10.0° C, 15.0 to 22.0° C.

• Rajasthan: 4.0 to 11.0° C, 19.0 to 27.0° C.

• Delhi NCR: 6.0 to 11.0°C, 16.0 to 23.0°C.

• Uttar Pradesh: 5.0 to 11.0°C, 18.0 to 25.0°C.

Central India

Significant Weather Features:

• Cold wave in central India on 30 January and again on 5 February.

•Dry weather throughout next week.

During the past week, dry weather was witnessed over most parts of central India and the same trend is expected to continue over the upcoming week as well.

Mainly clear and dry weather will be observed in most parts of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh from 30 January. During Sunday into Thursday we will observe slight rise in minimum and maximum temperature in the states, followed by drop in temperature once again by Friday and Saturday onwards due to passage of Western Disturbance from north India.

Next week on Friday and Saturday minimum temperatures in Mumbai will once again dip close to 15°C and maximum temperature to drop below 30°C, while it is expected to cross 30°C in the next 4 days.

Cold wave conditions might set in again over Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Interiors of Maharashtra by 5 February with return of single-digit minimum temperatures.

Expected Minimum and Maximum Temperature from 30 Jan to 5 Feb

• Gujarat: 8.0 to 17.0°C, 25.0 to 33.0°C.

• Maharashtra: 12.0 to 19.0°C, 24.0 to 32.0°C.

• Madhya Pradesh: 4.0 to 12.0°C, 20.0 to 28.0°C.

• Chhattisgarh: 7.0 to 15.0°C, 21.0 to 29.0°C.

• Bihar: 6.0 to 13.0°C, 17.0 to 24.0°C.

• Jharkhand: 8.0 to 14.0°C, 17.0 to 25.0°C.

• West Bengal: 9.0 to 16.0°C, 18.0 to 26.0°C.

•Odisha: 8.0 to 17.0°C, 23.0 to 31.0°C.

•North East India: 3.0 to 11.0°C , 15.0 to 21.0°C.

South India:

Significant Weather Synopsis:

• Easterlies wind in South Tamil Nadu and southern tip of Kerala during Sunday and Monday.

• No other significant weather system.

In the influence of unstable wind pattern/Easterlies in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, isolated places in both states to see light to moderate rains on 30-31 January followed by return of largely dry weather during 1-5 February.

Cold wave conditions are expected over parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during Sunday as cold winds from the north will continue to affect the region and significant rise in temperature will be observed starting next week.

Goa and Karnataka continue with mainly clear, dry weather and unaffected temperatures throughout the upcoming week as no effective weather system to affect these states.

Around 5 February, Goa and parts of north Interior Karnataka will witness drop in night temperatures with the passage of Western Disturbance from north India. Bangalore to see pleasant day time temperatures around 29°C and Slightly cool nights with a minimum temperature around 17°C throughout the week.

Summers seem to be on the doorstep of Kerala as many stations are expected to see a sharp rise in day temperature in the upcoming week, Kottayam recorded 37.3-degree maximum temperature on 29 January, this is the highest ever maximum temperature recorded in the month of January in Kottayam.

Expected Minimum and Maximum Temperature from 30 Jan to 5 Feb

• Telangana: 13.0 to 18.0°C, 27.0 to 33.0°C.

• Andhra Pradesh: 18.0 to 23.0°C, 28.0 to 34.0°C.

•Goa: 20.0 to 22.0°C , 32.0 to 34.0°C.

• Karnataka: 13.0 to 20.0°C, 27.0 to 34.0°C.

• Tamil Nadu: 22.0 to 27.0°C, 30.0 to 35.0°C.

•Kerala: 22.0 to 27.0°C, 32.0 to 38.0°C.

The author, better known as the Rohtak Weatherman, interprets and explains complex weather patterns. His impact-based forecasts @navdeepdahiya55 are very popular in north India.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.