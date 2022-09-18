Weather Forecast: These states will have very heavy monsoon rains for next 3 days

the Badrinath hills in Uttarakhand have received the first snowfall of this season. This has increased the chill factor in the mountains of Uttarakhand

New Delhi: This year’s monsoon is now at its last stage but many parts of the country have been experiencing continuous rainfall for the last few days. On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rain alert for several states.

Meanwhile, the Badrinath hills in Uttarakhand have received the first snowfall of this season. This has increased the chill factor in the mountains of Uttarakhand.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the trend of the low pressure system formed in the Bay of Bengal has changed now. This low pressure system has now changed its direction and shifted in the northern direction towards Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Due to this, warnings of heavy rain have been issued in many districts of West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The IMD has predicted inclement weather at these places till September 20.

According to the IMD, there is a possibility of cloudy sky and rain in many areas in Delhi-NCR today. The Delhi-NCR region has received light to moderate rain over the last two days, making the weather pleasant.

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, there is a possibility of rain in north-east Uttar Pradesh, northern parts of Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. On the other hand, rain is also likely in Northeast India, Gangetic West Bengal, remaining parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Konkan and Goa, south Gujarat, parts of Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

There is also a possibility of rain in Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Lakshadweep and interior Karnataka.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.