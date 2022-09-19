Weather Forecast: These states will have heavy rain today, know latest update

There is a possibility of rain in many areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for the next three days

New Delhi: This year’s Monsoon is now in its last stage but many parts of the country have been experiencing continuous rain for the last few days. Now, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for several states for Monday.

There is a possibility of rain in many areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for the next three days.

Due to the possibility of a low pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal, there could be light to heavy rains in many areas of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand for the next three days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has appealed to the fishermen not to venture into the deep sea.

There is also a possibility of rain in several northeastern states including Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast heavy rain and thundershowers in many areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Maharashtra. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in these states. There is also a possibility of rain in Konkan, Goa and south Gujarat.

Due to rain in Delhi, the weather remains pleasant. The IMD has forecast light rain and generally cloudy sky in Delhi and its adjoining regions during on Monday.

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, there may be a decrease in rain activities over most parts of North-West, Central and South India. Light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells may occur over parts of Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and north Maharashtra.

Light to moderate rain is likely over Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Northeast India, Uttarakhand, south Gujarat, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and parts of Telangana. Light rain is possible over parts of Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra.

