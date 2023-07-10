'We oppose it on policy level', says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin after survey found majority Muslim women support UCC
The survey found that at least 67.2 per cent of Muslim women support the common law for all Indians for matters such as marriage, divorce and adoption
After a mega survey on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by News18 revealed that an overwhelming majority of Muslim women favour the common laws in India, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reiterated that his party opposes the laws “on the policy level.”
“Our stand on UCC is clear, we are opposing it on the policy level,” Stalin said.
“Our stand on #UCC is clear, we are opposing it on the policy level,” says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin;
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to apply common personal laws to all Indian citizens irrespective of their religion.
The survey found that at least 67.2 per cent of Muslim women support the common law for all Indians for matters such as marriage, divorce and adoption.
Over 8,035 Muslim women participated in the survey from 25 states and Union Territories.
The participants were 18 to 65 plus, hailing from different communities, regions, educational and marital statuses.
The key questions asked in this survey did not make any mention of the UCC and were strictly limited to the themes the UCC is likely to cover.
1. 67.2 per cent of Indian Muslim women said yes when asked if they support a common law for marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance.
2. 6,320 of the 8,035 Muslim women surveyed said 21 years should be the legal age for marriage both men and women.
3. 5,403 of the 8,035 Muslim women surveyed support a common law for marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance.
4. 82.04 per cent of the graduate plus respondents agreed that the legal age of the marriage should be 21 years. More than 80 per cent of the people belonging to age group 18-44 agreed with the same. 73.06 per cent of people who are above 44 years of age agreed for the same.
