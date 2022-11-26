We have lived with things you did, now live with India's foreign policy: Jaishankar tells West

Russia-Ukraine War: The war between Russia and Ukraine is going on for the last nine months. While the western countries are completely against Russia and have imposed several sanctions, India’s stand has been neutral.

Western countries have raised questions about India’s stand on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine many times. Now Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has justified India’s neutral stand with a strong statement.

“I am not running foreign policy for the demands of other people. (My foreign policy) is in the interest of my country and my people. I believe India’s interests are well served. (We) advocate seriousness and want the war to end. I think it is the right thing to do. If I had done what America said, I would have been of no use to anyone, including myself,” S. Jaishankar told the media on Saturday.

India has so far refrained from strongly condemning Russian actions in Ukraine at global fora like the United Nations (UN). However, India has repeatedly said that the war must be resolved through diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine.

“Many times we have also lived with the things that you (Western countries) did. Now live with it (India’s foreign policy),” Jaishankar asserted.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.