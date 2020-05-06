WCL recruitement 2020: Application process for 303 graduate and technician apprentices open till 19 May

Western Coalfield Limited (WCL) has put out a notification for recruitment of graduate and technician apprentices. There are 101 vacancies for graduates and 202 for technicians.

Those who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website of WCL westerncoal.in The application process for both the posts began on 5 May and will end on 19 May.

The apprenticeship will be for a period of 12 months from the commencement of contract, it said in an advertisement notification. WCL will not provide food and accommodation to the shortlisted candidates and they will be posted in different mines.

Eligibility for graduates

Candidates applying for graduate apprentices should have B.E, B.Tech degree in Mining.

Eligibility for technicians

Those who want to apply for this post should have a diploma in Mining and Mine Surveying.

For both the posts, you should have enrolled at National Apprentice Training Scheme (NATS).

Candidates who are undergoing apprentice training at any establishment or involved in a job are not eligible.

Stipend

For the post of graduate apprentice, the stipend is Rs 9,000 per month. Those in technician apprenticeship will get Rs 8,000 per month.

How to apply

Step 1: Register yourself at the portal of NATS.

Step 2: Go to official website of WCL http://westerncoal.in/

Step 3: Click on the link for application for apprentice and fill in the required details.

Candidates have a choice to select area of WCL training. However, there is no guarantee that they will be awarded the centre of their choice.

