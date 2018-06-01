You are here:
WBSCTE to publish West Bengal VOCLET 2018 results today; check scores on webscte.org

India FP Staff Jun 01, 2018 12:49:58 IST

The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development (WBSCTE) will publish the Vocational Lateral Entry Examination (VOCLET) 2018 result today (1 June), according to an official notification. Candidates can check their results on the webscte.org.

Representational image. AFP

The exam was conducted in all the 22 districts across West Bengal, on 6 May.

Once the West Bengal VOCLET 2018 results are released, here is how the candidates can check their scores:

Step 1: Log on to the official wesite webscte.org

Step 2: Click on the link for VOCLET results 2018.

Step 3: Enter the relevant details of the candidate and click on submit.

Step 4: Download the result, and keep a printout for further reference.

As per the official statement, the students can pre-register their enrolment number and mobile number at exametc.com to get the result free on SMS soon after the result is released.

To get result on text message, send VOCLET<space>enrolment number to 56070

Android mobile users may download the App “WBSCTE Results 2018” from Google Play Store to view their results.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 12:49 PM

