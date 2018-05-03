WBSCTE Results 2018 for 1st, 3rd, 5th semester announced: Check score on webscte.co.in

The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development (WBSCTE) has declared the results of Diploma in Engineering and Technology for the first, third and fifth semester, the education council said. Students who appeared for the above-mentioned examinations can check the result on webscte.co.in.

The results are also available on exametc.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net, and results.shiksha, the WBSCTE said on Thursday.

According to Times Now, around 80,048 students appeared for the technical examinations. Of the total, about 68,879 students have passed. The results of 674 students have been withheld while 4,731 candidates have failed.

Steps to check the results

- Go to the official website webscte.co.in.

- Click on the results link.

- Select the semester and enter registration number.

- Once the result is available, download and take a printout for future reference

A statement of the provisional result of the students appeared in the three examinations, will be issued from the education council’s Office in Kolkata from Thursday onwards, the education council said, adding that it will also issue the Eligibility CD for filling up of examination forms by students willing to appear in the Diploma examinations to be held during June 2018 (for Academic Session 2017-18).

However, the mark sheets of the students who appeared in the Diploma in Engineering / Technology for first, third and fifth semesters examinations, which were held in December 2017, will be issued only after receipt of the filled-in Eligibility CD of June-2018.

As for those students, whose results have been kept ‘incomplete’ and/or ‘withheld’ due to some unavoidable circumstances, which will be declared shortly, the council said.