WBPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for over 10 Assistant Director posts at wbpsc.gov.in, get details here

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released a notification inviting applications for the posts of Assistant Director of Industrial Training/Principal of Industrial Training Institutes on its official website. Interested applicants can apply for the posts at the WBPSC website - https://wbpsc.gov.in . The last date to apply for the posts is 21 February, 2022.

Here’s how to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website of WBPSC - https://wbpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, search for the Candidate’s Corner section and click on ‘One Time Registration’ option

Generate the Enrollment Number by filling in the requested details

Then, login to the portal using the enrollment number password

Fill the Assistant Director post(s) application form

Pay the application fee of Assistant Director posts and click on the submit button

Applicants who are applying for the Assistant Director posts can download the application form for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria

Education

Applicants should have a degree in engineering (or equivalent qualification) from a recognised University.

They should also have one year of practical/teaching experience after graduation from a recognised technical institution.

Application Fee

Applicants have to pay Rs 210 as an application fee. The fee is exempted for reserved categories such as Scheduled Caste (SC) Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Persons with disabilities (PWD). However, candidates belonging to Backward Class (West Bengal) are required to pay the fee.

Applicants belonging to other states are also required to pay the application fee.

Age limit

Applicants who are applying for the post should be below 37 years of age (as on 1 January, 2022).

For complete information regarding the vacancies, applicants are requested to check the WBPSC official notice.

Check the official notice here.

The West Bengal Civil Service Commission (WBPSC) is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 12 Assistant Director posts.

For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website - https://wbpsc.gov.in .

