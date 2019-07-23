WBJEE EVETS Result 2019: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board announces EVETS results; check wbjeeb.in or wbjeeb.nic.in for rank card

WBJEE EVETS Result 2019| West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) declared EVETS result today (Tuesday,23 July). Candidates can check and download their results through WBJEEB's official website at wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in.

EVETS is an entrance test conducted for students who wish to take admission to Bachelor of Veterinary and Animal husbandry (BVSc&AH) in the faculty of Veterinary and Animal Science under the West Bengal University of Animal and Fishery Sciences. Those candidates who appeared for the exam and are interested to check their results online should keep their admit card handy.

Steps to check WBJEE EVETS Result 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website: wbjeeb.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Download Rank Card EVETS 2019'

Step 3: Enter your EVETS application number, password and sign in

Step 4: Your WBJEE EVETS Result 2019 and the rank card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a print out of it for future reference.

Those candidates who have cleared the EVETS exam will be called for the next round of counselling and seat allotment process.

About WBJEEB:

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) was established in the year of 1962 by the Government of West Bengal, under Article 162 of the Constitution for the purpose of conducting joint entrance examination for admission to various institutions in West Bengal imparting education in medical, engineering and technological courses.