WBJEE 2018 results: West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam results to be announced at 4 pm today; check scores on wbjeeb.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will declare the results of WBJEE 2018 by 4 pm today (23 May). The JEE board will declare the results online on its official website, www.wbjeeb.in. Eligible candidates may check their grades by logging into the result portal using the relevant login details.

A report on NDTV said the WBJEE was held on 22 April. The exam is meant to conduct admissions to engineering/ architecture/ pharmacy degrees at universities and colleges in the state of West Bengal.

Based on the results when they are out, participating institutes of WBJEE will release their respective merit lists for counselling and seat allotment. A state-level exam, WBJEE 2018, was conducted offline on 22 April. The total number of registrations for the exam was more than 1.27 lakh, as reported by Firstpost on 17 May.

The four-hour exam included objective-type questions from three subjects — physics, chemistry and mathematics. A maximum of 75 questions were asked of Mathematics, while Chemistry and Physics contributed 40 each. The total marks for WBJEE 2018 is 200.

How to check your results:

- To check the result, the candidate has to go to the official WBJEE website, www.wbjeeb.in

- Click on the result link

- Login to the result portal using the WBJEE 2018 application number and password

- Upon successful login, the result would be displayed

The candidate must download and take a printout of the WBJEE result, which will be available in the form of rank cards.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.