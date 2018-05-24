WBCHSE results 2018: West Bengal board to declare Higher Secondary plus 2 exam tomorrow at wbchse.nic.in

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the Class 12th examination result 2018 0n tomorrow on the official website: wbchse.nic.in, according to several media reports.

Here is how you can check your score for WBSCHE Class 12th result 2018:

Step 1) Go to the official website wbchse.nic.in

Step 2) Click on the link which says WBCHSE Class 12th result 2018

Step 3) Enter your roll-number

Step 4 ) View your result and download it for future reference

Over 8 lakh candidates appeared for the WBCHSE Class 12th examinations 2018 that was concluded on 11 April. Students can also check the results through examresults.net and indiaresults.com.