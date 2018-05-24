You are here:
WBCHSE results 2018: West Bengal board to declare Higher Secondary plus 2 exam result on 8 June at wbchse.nic.in

India FP Staff Jun 04, 2018 11:10:09 IST

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the Class 12th examination result 2018 0n 8 June on the official website: wbchse.nic.in, according to several media reports.

IIT JEE 2018. Representational image. PTI

The results of Higher Secondary HS Class 12th examination will be declared after the Madhyamik Class 10th examination, the official mentioned. The result of Class 10th examination is expected to be declared on 6 June.

Here is how you can check your score for WBSCHE Class 12th result 2018:

Step 1) Go to the official website wbchse.nic.in

Step 2) Click on the link which says WBCHSE Class 12th result 2018

Step 3) Enter your roll-number

Step 4 ) View your result and download it for future reference

Over 8 lakh candidates appeared for the WBCHSE Class 12th examinations 2018 that was concluded on 11 April. Students can also check the results through examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

 


Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 11:10 AM

