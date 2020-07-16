WBCHSE HS Result 2020 Date: West Bengal Board Class 12 results tomorrow at 3.30 pm; steps to check score via SMS
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has tied up with three SMS services to deliver Class 12 results to students via SMS
WBCHSE HS Result 2020 Date | The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the results of Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12 exams tomorrow (17 July, Friday) at 3.30 pm, the board said in a notification published on its official website wbchse.nic.in.
Once declared, students can check their scores on the official website for results wbresults.nic.in and third party websites as well as by downloading the board's official app from the Google Play Store.
The result will be announced at a press conference to be held at Rabindra Milan Mancha, the board said. Reports said that students will be able to log in to these website by 4 pm to check their scores.
Steps to check West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination 2020 results via SMS
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has tied up with three services to deliver Class 12 results to students via SMS. Students can get their results on their phone by sending an SMS to the following number sin the respective formats:
- WB12<space><Roll Number>to 54242
- WB12<space><Roll Number> to 5676750
- WB12<space><Roll Number> to 56263
Students can also check their Higher Secondary 2020 scores at Firstpost by entering details in the widget below:
In addition to the official websites, students can also receive their results via SMS or log on to the state board's app to check their HS 2020 scores.
How to check WBBSE HS Result 2020 on app:
Students can also download the app 'West Bengal Board Result 2020' from play store to check their results on their mobile phones.
Steps to check WBBSE HS Result 2020 on official websites:
Step 1: Visit the official website – wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'WBCHSE Result 2020'
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id
Step 5: Hit on the 'Submit' button
Step 6: Your WBBSE 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download and take the print out
This year, at least eight lakh students are awaiting the results of WBBSE 12th exam.
Unlike the Madhyamik or Class 10 board exams, the results of which were announced on Wednesday, no merit list would be published for the higher secondary exams this year, the report further added.
Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020 Date: MSBSHSE scores will be announced by July end
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020 Date | The Maharashtra SSC result 2020 will be declared by the end of July. MSBSHSE chairperson Shakuntala Kale said at the review meeting of the school education department chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 DECLARED Kerala announces Plus Two results; steps to check scores via SMS, mobile application
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 DECLARED | The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has released the results of Class 12 exams today (15 July).
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 DECLARED: Alternative sites to check DHSE Class 12 exam results if keralaresults.nic.in is down
Plus 2 Result 2020 Kerala DECLARED | The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has announced the Plus Two or Class 12 exam results today (15 July). Students can check their scores on the official websites keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.