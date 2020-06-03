WBCHSE exam 2020: West Bengal board to conduct pending Class 12 exams from 2 to 8 July

WBCHSE exam 2020 | West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has rescheduled the Class 12 exams in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The papers will now be conducted from 2 July.

According to a report by The Times of India, West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee said that the remaining Class 12 exams will be held on 2, 6 and 8 July.

Earlier, the pending Class 12 board examinations were scheduled to commence from 29 June and conclude on 6 July.

Most of the papers for the West Bengal secondary examinations 2020 were held from 13 to 21 March. Only those scheduled for 23, 25 and 27 March were postponed due to the nationwide COVID-19-induced lockdown.

The lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus first came into effect on 25 March.

The papers which were deferred in March included Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy, Chemistry, Economics, Journalism, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French, Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management.

As per the new schedule, the exams for Education, Physics, Nutrition, and Accountancy will be held on 2 July.

The papers for Sanskrit, Chemistry, Economics, Journalism and Mass Communication, Persian, Arabic, and French will be conducted on 6 July.

Class 12 Geography, Statistics, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management exams will take place on 8 July.

The WBCHSE has also issued guidelines for students and teachers that are to be followed at exam centres. Students will have to carry their own sanitizer in a transparent bottle.

Social distancing norms have to be followed and all teaching and non-teaching staff are required to wear masks and gloves in the examination halls. All rooms at the exam centre will be sanitised a day before each examination.