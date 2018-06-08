WBCHSE Class 12th results 2018: West Bengal board 12 result to be declared today at 10.30 am on wbchse.nic.in

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the Class 12th examination result 2018 today on the official website: wbchse.nic.in, according to several media reports.

Here is how you can check your score for WBSCHE Class 12th result 2018:

Step 1) Go to the official website wbchse.nic.in

Step 2) Click on the link which says WBCHSE Class 12th result 2018

Step 3) Enter your roll-number

Step 4 ) View your result and download it for future reference

Over 8 lakh candidates appeared for the WBCHSE Class 12th examinations 2018 that was concluded on 11 April. Students can also check the results through examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, we will continue to update our website to reflect official updates as and when they come in.